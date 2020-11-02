1/1
Don M. Jones
Don M. Jones

Clyde - Don M. Jones, 90, passed away at his home while surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1930 in Fremont to the late Morgan and Lena Catherine (Huntsman) Jones.

In 1949 he married Delores Burdette at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hessville. The following year, Don answered the great call to serve his fellow men when he joined the Marine Corps. After serving his country during the Korean War, Don returned home to his community to work and raise a family. Don was an insurance agent for Prudential and United Insurance Service for 35 years. After retiring he was a manager of the Clyde VFW Canteen for 16 years. Don was a life member of the VFW, the Clyde Moose, and a past member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hessville.

Surviving are children, Patricia (Bob) Frye of Fremont, Jeffrey (Aurora) Jones of Oak Harbor, Michael Jones of Gibsonburg, and Jill (Darren Allen) Sadoski of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 67 years, Dory who passed on March 12, 2017; granddaughter, Ashley Brink; and a brother and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clyde VFW Post 947 or Stein Hospice .

Graveside Funeral Services will be held at McPherson Cemetery, Clyde on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 AM followed by Military Honors conducted by the Clyde Honor Guard in honor of his service. The Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont has had the honor of serving Don's family. Those attending are requested to wear a mask while in attendance at the cemetery.

To share an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com. If you are unable to attend but would like to be added to the online registry, please call 419-332-7391.




Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
