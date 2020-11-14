1/1
Donald A. Michael
Donald A. Michael

Fremont - Donald A. Michael, 75, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home. He was born March 26, 1945 in Columbus, OH, the son of Sherman and Therese (Huether) Michael. He was a 1963 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Donald married Julia "Jayne" Hunsinger in August 1963 at St. Ann's Catholic Church and she preceded him in death in 2007.

Donald was a driver for U.P.S. for over thirty years and retired in 1999. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Fremont Eagles, American Legion, Moose and VFW. Donald followed TJ's racing career and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Donald is survived by his son, Timothy D. (Melody) Michael, Plano, TX and Tina (Bryan) Foos, Dayton, OH; grandchildren, McKina, TJ and Mallory Michael, Katie, Kristen and Kylie Foos; special friend, Dorothy "Dottie" Brooks.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Julia "Jayne" Michael.

Visitation: Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH with Fr. Michael Roemmele officiating.

Burial will take place at Four Mile House Cemetery, Fremont.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Donald's honor to the Eagles, VFW or the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame.



Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
