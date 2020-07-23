Donald B. Slessman
Sylvania - Donald B. Slessman passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania, Sylvania, Ohio on July 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Don was born in Fremont, Ohio on February 16, 1942, the son of the late Donald Slessman Sr. and Joyce G. Slessman of Fremont, Ohio and Key Largo, Florida.
Don is survived by his beloved friend and partner of 32 years, Pam Alspach. Don is also survived by his sister Marty Sacks of California, nieces and nephew Amanda Richter (Jason), Allison Sacks, Chris Smith (Alexi), and grand nieces and nephews Tristan, Brody, Laney, Foster, Garrett, Lindsey, Bryn, and Scott. He will be fondly remembered by close family friends Dick and Kathy Smith and their daughters Katie Peterson and Carly Smith. He will be sadly missed by his long-time friend David Shore of Florida. He will be missed greatly by his furry friend Sparky.
At a very young age, Don started working for the family business, The Fremont Company. Don held various positions with the company in Fremont Ohio, Ft. Lauderdale Florida and Atlanta Georgia; retiring as VP of Operations. Don loved life and adventure. He was an experienced pilot flying both for pleasure and business. Don was a private pilot with single engine, multi-engine and instrument ratings. He flew his favorite airplane a Bellanca Super Viking for many years until illness forced him to retire from flying. He especially enjoyed downhill skiing and skied in Northern Michigan, Europe and the slopes in Colorado where he lived for some time. Don was an accomplished photographer with many of his pictures gracing the walls of his home. Don was an avid sailor spending a number of years on his 32-foot sailboat Endeavor, both in Ft. Lauderdale Florida, the Florida Keys and Lake Erie. He was a talented writer of short stories and was quick to share his wit, dry sense of humor and many memories with everyone he met.
Many Thank yous to all the caregivers that have help Don for his last years. Dr. Lawrence Elmer and staff, Kingston of Sylvania and staff; and also the wonderful group of in-home caregivers. A private graveside service was held. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's foundation of Northwest Ohio 150 W. S. Boundary PMB #202, Perrysburg OH 43551, or charity of choice
