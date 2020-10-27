Donald C. Elmer
Elmore, OH - Donald C. Elmer, 85 of Elmore, OH died following a brief illness Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Mercy- St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH. He was born August 24, 1935 in Woodville, OH to the late Andrew and Alice (Andrews) Elmer. He was a 1954 graduate of Gibsonburg High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as an Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. On June 13, 1959 he married the former Ruth Ann Lamalie and she preceded him in death on August 28, 1988. He then married the former Norma Damschroder on February 21, 1991 and she survives. In 2000, he retired from TRW (former Kelsey Hayes) in Fremont, OH as a machinist. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hessville, OH. Don loved harness racing and was the proud owner of "Mighty Fine", a Triple Crown Champion for the State of Ohio. In his younger years he was an avid hunter, softball player, and enjoyed his time playing poker with the boys. He loved his family and his dogs Tess & Winnie. Don was an avid Ohio State Football, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Lions fan.
Survivors include his wife Norma; children: Lori Elmer, Brian (Michele) Elmer, and Carrie (Todd) Bringman; grandchildren: Cassie (Allen) Brown, Brad Bringman, and Sarah (Fred) Garand; great-grandchildren: Jaxon Bradley Brown, Ashlynn and Collin Garand; step-children: Jennifer (Charles) Stuller and Eric (Betsy) Siek; step- grandchildren: Matt and Chris Almendinger, Kiara (AJ) Menter, Marissa and Brandon Siek; nieces and nephews; brother & sister-in-law Walt and Susie Elmer. He was also preceded in death by his son Bradley Karl Elmer and nephew Douglas R. Elmer.
Private Family Services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel with burial to follow in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH. Memorial Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
.