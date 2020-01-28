|
Donald C. Jurovcik
Fremont - Donald C. Jurovcik, 67 , of Fremont Ohio, passed away Monday January 27 2020, after a long term illness.
Donald was born on June 9, 1952 to Eileen (Greiner) (Jurovcik) Minzer and Stephen Jurovcik Sr.
He is survived by his siblings Stephen "Butch" (Karen) Jurovcik of Fremont , Andy Jurovcik of Toledo, Terry Jurovcik of Florida and Susan (Bud) Case of Fremont
Daughters Julie Kirkendall of Tiffin, Dawn (Pedro) Flores of Fremont, Virginia Eileen Jurovcik (Vernon Sheppard) of Philadelphia, Pamela Jurovcik of Fremont. Stepson William "Bill" (Tracy) Lindo of Texas. Former wife and lifetime companion Karen Jurovcik of Philadelphia and 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Joseph Jurovcik Sr
Per Donald's wishes there will be no services.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020