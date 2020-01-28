Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jurovcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Jurovcik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Jurovcik Obituary
Donald C. Jurovcik

Fremont - Donald C. Jurovcik, 67 , of Fremont Ohio, passed away Monday January 27 2020, after a long term illness.

Donald was born on June 9, 1952 to Eileen (Greiner) (Jurovcik) Minzer and Stephen Jurovcik Sr.

He is survived by his siblings Stephen "Butch" (Karen) Jurovcik of Fremont , Andy Jurovcik of Toledo, Terry Jurovcik of Florida and Susan (Bud) Case of Fremont

Daughters Julie Kirkendall of Tiffin, Dawn (Pedro) Flores of Fremont, Virginia Eileen Jurovcik (Vernon Sheppard) of Philadelphia, Pamela Jurovcik of Fremont. Stepson William "Bill" (Tracy) Lindo of Texas. Former wife and lifetime companion Karen Jurovcik of Philadelphia and 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Joseph Jurovcik Sr

Per Donald's wishes there will be no services.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -