Donald E. Heminger
Gibsonburg - Donald E. Heminger, 79, of Gibsonburg, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born the son of Walter and Delores (Pugh) Heminger in Gibsonburg on October 18, 1939. He was a 1957 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and was the general superintendent for Toledo Engineering for over 40 years, retiring in 1999. Donald married Mary Sue Gladden in June of 1977 in Helena, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on September 2, 2006. He was a devoted family man who was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. He enjoyed taking everyone on camping trips, fishing, restoring cars, playing guitar and doing carpentry. Donald was also a member of the Moose in Fremont, Lima and Zephryhills, FL.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Debbie Billmaier of Gibsonburg, Robert (Bonnie) Heminger of Helena, OH, and John (Debby) Heminger of Zephyrhills, FL; step-son, David Ray of Bradner, OH; siblings, Larry Heminger of Cape Coral, FL, Sandra Lease of Gibsonburg and Danny Heminger of Gibsonburg; 15 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Sue Heminger; siblings, Wanda Heminger, Norma Diebley, Marilyn Moore and Sonny Heminger; and grandson, Cody Billmaier.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, 4-8 pm, at Herman-Veh Funeral Home, 319 West Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431. Funeral Services will begin Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Pastor Jeffrey Ridenour will be officiating. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ProMedica Hospice.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 20, 2019