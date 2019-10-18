Services
Tiffin - Donald E. Stark, 72, passed away at 12:40 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Donald was born on March 16, 1947, in Tiffin, to the late Oliver and Betty (Zickafoose) Stark. He married Cathie (Straub) at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, on July 1, 1967 and she survives in Tiffin.

Survivors include his daughter, Andrea Draper of Tiffin, a son, Ben Stark of North Chicago, two grandchildren, Kayla and Cole Draper, a brother, Dave (Sue) Stark of Tiffin and a sister-in-law, Patty (Bud Mowery) Spero of Tiffin.

Donald retired from Brush Wellman after 24 years with the company. He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tiffin, the Tiffin Moose Lodge, Post 2858 and was a 1965 graduate of Mohawk High School.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, Gary Spero.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with the Rev. Matthew Rader officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to the Mass. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, from 4-7 p.m., at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Burial will follow the services on Tuesday at the St. Mary's Catholic cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to DeVita, St. Mary's Catholic Church or to the Mohawk Schools Athletic Boosters. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
