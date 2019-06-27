|
Donald F. Tuckerman, Jr.
Van Wert - Donald F. Tuckerman, Jr. 75, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away early Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at Van Wert Health. He was born July 11, 1943, in Fremont, Ohio, to the late Donald F. and Geraldine (Ward) Tuckerman, Sr.
After graduating from Fremont Ross High School, Don served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy, and served during Vietnam and the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of the American Legion.
After his military discharge, Don married the love of his life, Linda K. Enders, on February 1, 1969. He went on to retire from Chrysler Corporation. In addition to fishing and camping, Don enjoyed sports, especially cheering on the Browns, Buckeyes and Indians. Once retired, Don and Linda became antique dealers.
Don loved his family and cherished his weekend trips with his boys to many sporting events around the country.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Tuckerman of Van Wert, Ohio; sons: Chad (Lori) Tuckerman of Maumee, Ohio; Dustin Tuckerman of Van Wert, Ohio; step-daughters: Kellie Droege of St. Louis, Missouri; Jodee (Bill) Lee of Dallas, Texas; Denise (Jeff) Freeman of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Monica (Dennis) Hasselbach of Fremont, Ohio; sister-in-law, Vikki (Roger) Will of Fremont, Ohio; brother-in-law, Del (Connie) Enders of Walton Hills, Ohio; brother-in-law, Joe Hoelzer of Fremont, Ohio; grandchildren: Kirsten Tuckerman of Van Wert, Ohio; Blaze Tuckerman of Indianapolis, Indiana; Caden Tuckerman of Van Wert; and Emma Kline of Maumee, Ohio; as well as 7 step-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Judy Hoelzer.
Military Rites will be observed at 3PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, OH, which will be rendered by the combined units of the Van Wert American Legion and VFW. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1 to 3 PM, at the Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Fremont, Ohio at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 27, 2019