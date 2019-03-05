|
|
Donald Gene Yoder
Helena - Donald Gene Yoder, age 78, of Helena, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Bethesda Care Center in Fremont, Ohio. He was born on January 20, 1941 in Kansas, Ohio to the late James & Rowena (Hemminger) Yoder. Don married Linda L. Posey on February 7, 1976 in Gibsonburg, Ohio; she preceded him in death on April 16, 2014.
Surviving Don is his sister, Judy Eddington of Findlay, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Rowena; loving wife of 38 years, Linda; son, John A. Yoder; and brothers, John & Jim Yoder.
Don worked many years as a Truck Driver at F.A. Nye and Son's Enterprises, Inc. in Tiffin, was attending the Shiloh United Methodist Church in Helena, and was on the Planning Commission in Helena. He was the founding member of SCRAP, always enjoyed the Lucky Fall Festival Tractor Pulling, and was an AA member for 48 years.
Friends will be received from 11 AM - 1 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Jeff Ridenour officiating. Burial will take place at Metzger Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to SCRAP or AA. On-line condolences may be made to Don's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 5, 2019