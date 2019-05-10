|
|
Donald L. Anstead
Fremont - Donald L. Anstead, 88, of Fremont, died at Stein Hospice in Sandusky on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Don was born in Lindsay on March 6, 1931 to Leward and Helen (Hetrick) Anstead.
He was a lifelong farmer. His first job was a GW Sugar Beet, then Whirlpool. He had driven truck for most of his adult life.
Mr. Anstead was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clyde, along with the Clyde VFW, MOOSE and Eagles. He was an avid traveler, together with his wife, they would go in their motorhome, spending many months in Florida.
On June 25, 1955, he married Shirley Kiser. She, along with their six children, Timothy Anstead, Tom Anstead, Rick (Jill) Anstead, Deborah Kindred, all of Fremont; Dan (Betsy) Anstead of Green Springs and Ron Anstead of Fremont, survive. Seven grandchildren, Ryan; Dustin; Kristin; Joseph ; Alexis; Dexter and Charlie also survive. Two brothers Calvin (Gladys) Anstead of Fremont and Curtis (Kathryn) Anstead of Green Springs; and one sister, Diane Linder of Fremont survive as well.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Derek and Andrew and son-in-law, Jeffrey W. Kindred, Sr. Three brothers, Bill Anstead, Ed Anstead and Denny Anstead are also deceased.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde. The funeral will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Springs Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Clyde VFW and American Legion.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's or .
Published in the News-Messenger on May 10, 2019