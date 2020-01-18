|
|
Donald L. Logan
Fremont - Donald Lee Logan, 74, of Fremont, OH passed away on January 15, 2020 at Martin Memorial Medical Center in Stuart, FL.
Don is survived by his wife of twenty years, Belinda Logan, Fremont, OH; sons, Scott (Debra) Logan, Troy (Gloria) Logan, both of Fremont, OH, Rodney (Suzanne) Logan, Mishawaka, IN, Brett (Jody) Logan, Tiffin, OH; step children, Jonathan (Kristen) Ramirez, Granville, OH, Jamie (Angel) Ramirez, Grove City, OH, Ashley (James) Kramer, Green Springs, OH.
Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Service: Friday, January 24, 2020 beginning at Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Kirsch officiating.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery
Memorials can be made in Don's honor to Sandusky Twp. Fire Department, Fremont Ross Athletic Boosters or Molly's House.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020