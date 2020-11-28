1/1
Donald M. Habermeier
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald M Habermeier

Fremont - Donald M Habermeier, 95, of Fremont, OH passed away on November 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Fremont, OH on September 15, 1925 the son of Martin and Theresa (Percell) Habermeier. He married Jean Ellen Wilhelm on May 11, 1968 in Toledo, OH. Jean was born on December 25, 1936 in Fremont, OH and preceded him in death on March 5, 2005.

Don attended St. Joseph Catholic High School until 1945. He worked at Gordon Lumber after high school and finished his work history at Brush Wellman before retiring in 1989.

Don served in the US Army and then the Army Reserves. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eagles, American Legion, VFW and Moose Lodge. He most enjoyed time at the lake and tending to his roses at home. He loved riding his bike in his youth and would ride all over including many trips to Cedar Point, which was his favorite destination. Don was also a ball chaser for the Fremont Green Socks at Anderson Field in his school years.

Don's hobbies included creating model airplanes with twelve-inch wing spans. He also loved to grow peach and pink roses. He was also dedicated to coin collecting in his earlier years.

Don is survived by his three nieces and four nephews, Bill Mann, Jerry (Joanne) Mann, Jim (Fay) Mann, Pat Skaiski, Gwen Ferguson and Karen Dunigan. Don considered Joe and Barb Hendricks to be close family of his. He will be remembered, loved and missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Habermeier; sisters, Mary Alice Mann, Agnes Dunigan and Eleanor Ann (Boots) Mosser.

Don's family and friends would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and support.

Visitation: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10 to 11 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH with military honors provided by the VFW and American Legion.

Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Children's Miracle Network.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.whhfh.com



Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved