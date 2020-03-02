|
Donald R. Hade
Hade, Donald R., age 90 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 1, following a brief illness. Don, was one of the friendliest gentlemen you would ever want to meet and know. He was born on September 5, 1929 in Old Fort, Ohio. A son of the late Russell and Esther (Creeger) Hade DeYo. Surviving are his large and loving family which includes his bride of 69 years Joyce Elaine (Hazel) Hade whom he met, in of all places, a funeral home. It was love at first sight for Don, and life would never be the same for either Don or Joyce. They married in Holland, Ohio on January 27, 1951: Also surviving are his three children, Debra A. "Debbi" (Steven) Moore of Dayton, Ohio, Chris L. (Terry) Hade of Maumee, Ohio and Julie J. (Rick) Kosier of Maumee; 7 grandchildren, Courtnee (Kaleb) Held, John (Heather) Kosier, Nikole (Chris) Dubon, Toby Hade, Nick Hade, Travis Moore, and Jillian (Shawn) Kovacs; 14 Great-grandchildren, Kailee, Keegan, Camryn, Noah, Izabelle, Christian, Maxwell, Ivan, Matthew, Noah, Levi, Cody, Amelia, and Keir. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by Step-father Allen DeYo, and brother Robert Hade. Don retired from Foodtown Corporation in 1994 as the Manager of the meat department in Waterville, Ohio. He proudly served in the US Army and US Army Reserves for over 13 years. And, although never having seen combat he was forever trained by the US Army for that possibility during the Cold War. Don and Joyce are longtime and active members of Bethel Assembly of God. Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God, 665 W. Indiana Ave. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, where services will follow at 6:00 PM Don will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Bethel Assembly of God. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
