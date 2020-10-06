Donald "Don" R. Knepper DVM
Gibsonburg - Donald "Don" R. Knepper DVM, 85 of Gibsonburg, Ohio passed away on September 28, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1935 to Chester and Estella J (Brubaker) Knepper (To those who knew Dr. Knepper however, he was and remains, "Forever 23").
Don was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School, and went on to continue his education at the Ohio State University, where he received his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.
Throughout most his life, he single-handedly ran three veterinary clinics. The last several years were devoted to the East Toledo Animal Clinic where he was still seeing his beloved patients and performing surgeries, up until just days before his death. Don also managed the family farms, and was active in the community.
Don served on the Maumee Valley Historical Society board in 1969. He was elected to Maumee City Council for three 2-year terms from 1968-1973. In addition, he has been an active member of the Maumee Rotary Club for 60 years serving as President 1968-1969, and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Don had a passion for life and all it had to offer. He found joy in traveling, spending time with family and friends, working hard and living each day to the fullest.
Left to remember him are his son, Robert (Nadine) Knepper of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Megan Osuna of Helena, OH and Ben Knepper of Los Angeles, CA; brother, David (Vicki) Knepper of Toledo, OH and sister-in-law, June Knepper of Helena, OH.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Estella and Chester Knepper; the love of his life, daughter, Kay E. Knepper (who passed August 26, 2020); and brother, Richard "Dick" Knepper.
Memorials in honor of Dr. Knepper may be made to Creek Bend Farm Fund, The Black Swamp Conservancy, the Sandusky County 4-H Endowment Fund, or the Ohio FFA.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431 where masks and social distancing will be required. Graveside Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 am, at the Washington Chapel Cemetery on Chapel Road, Helena, OH 43435. Pastor Jody Rice will officiate, services will also be live-streamed thru the funeral web-page, www.hermanfh.com
.