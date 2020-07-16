1/
Donald R. Thone

Fremont - Donald R. Thone, 61, of Fremont died Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 6, 1958 in Port Clinton, OH the son of Louis and Violet (Sarnes) Thone.

Surviving is his wife Tara Thone, children: Ben Thone and Heather (Jason) Longoria; grandchildren: Armando (Sydney) Longoria, Aiyana and Amarah Longoria; great-granddaughter Aria Longoria; siblings: Janet Bostater, Jerry Thone, Linda Ohm. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill.

Services will be private for the family. Those wishing to express condolences or share a fond memory are encouraged to visit his page at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department or the Alzheimer's Association.

Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home has been entrusted with the privilege of serving his family.




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
