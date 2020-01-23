|
Donald Robert Spieldenner
Donald Robert Spieldenner went to be with his Lord on January 21, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1932 to Carl and Margaret (Walters) Spieldenner. Upon graduation from St. Joseph High School, Don followed his dad into the family business at Spiedlenner's Garage. Don married Sarah (Earl Borer) on March 28, 1972 and they enjoyed a full life until her death on February 16, 2004.
Don was an avid antique car restorationist specializing in antique Oldsmobiles. He was the president of the Antique Oldsmobile Club of Ohio and the Oldsmobile Club of America. Antique cars were sent to him from all over the United States to restore as his quality of work was considered some of the best in the country. His vehicles won numerous awards during competitions. When he retired from restoring antique cars, he used his talents on a smaller scale to restore antique pedal cars. His shop was full of restored pedal cars and unique and rare toys. Don also enjoyed traveling the United States and especially spending his winters in Arizona.
Surviving are his children Cindy Zorn, Ronald (Cheryl) Spieldenner, Becky Massey, Brian Spieldenner, Brenda Spieldenner and Don (Nacey) Spieldenner, sister Dorothy (Tom) Barth, brother-in-law Jim Fleckner, 17 grandchidlren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Sarah, step-daughter Sarah Mae, son -in-law Dave, parents Carl and Margaret, brother and sister-in-law Ray and Donna, sister Mildred.
The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside for the years of excellent service they provided dad.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 25 from 1-4 P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller-Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers , the family asks that memorials be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Donor's Choice.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020