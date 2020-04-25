Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Donald Roy Davies


1943 - 2020
Donald Roy Davies

Gibsonburg - Donald Roy Davies, 77, of Gibsonburg passed away on the evening of April 22, 2020 in Toledo. He was born on March 6, 1943 to the late Roy and Ellen (Strasel) Davies. On December 29, 1962, he married Ruth Wells, who survives.

After graduating from Gibsonburg High School, Donald was a life-long farmer and joined the carpenters' union in 1966, working for multiple companies, and retiring as a superintendent for Mosser in 2000.

A true outdoorsman and fisherman, Donald enjoyed mushroom hunting, woodworking and was a life member of the Sandusky County Sportsmen's Club and life member of the NRA.

Donald was most happy when he was surrounded by his family and working on projects with and for them and often used his "Old Indian Tricks".

Surviving are his children, Joel (Connie) Davies, Susie (Tracy) Hoffman, both of Gibsonburg, Terri (Ryan) Reinhart of Helena, Russ (Tina) Davies of Gibsonburg and Jason (Jessica) Davies of Anna; sister, Norma Friar of Marion; sister in-law, Mary Kohler of Pemberville; 22 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Donald is preceded in death by infant daughter, Deborah Mae; grandchildren, Nicholas Hoffman, and Audrey and Allison Davies; siblings, Jane (William) Shull, Richard (Kate) Kohler, Vivian (Ray) Hammer, Karen (Joe) Conroy; and brother in-law, Larry Friar.

At this time, services will be private. It is recommended, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now

Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 25, 2020
