|
|
Donald W. Clay
Oak Harbor - Donald W. Clay, age 103, resident of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1915, in Attica, Ohio, to the late John and Merle (Wurts) Clay. Donald worked in quality control at Clay Distributing Company. He was a volunteer fireman in New Washington, and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Town Band, all in New Washington. In his early days, Donald enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, but most of all, going to his grandchildren's sporting, musical events, and relaxing on the pontoon boat.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Clay of Mansfield, Ohio; daughter, Karla (Thomas) Spangler of Oak Harbor, Ohio; five step children, Harriet (Steven) Lippert of Huron, Ohio, Jeff (Karen) Minich of Plymouth, Ohio, Mark (Jackie) Minich, of Cape Coral, Florida, John (Bev) Minich of Plymouth, Ohio, and Dolly (Brian) King of Castalia, Ohio; eighteen grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude (Karl) Clay; his second wife, Marie (Pfeiffer) Clay; and a brother, Everett Clay.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky, St. Bernard Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, or the New Washington Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.coM
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald on Apr. 29, 2019