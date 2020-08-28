Donna J Weiker



Donna J Weiker 84 died on Thursday August 20 2020. She was born December 20th 1935 in Rice township Ohio, to Russell and Helen (Warnament) Homler. Donna is survived by her sisters Beverly Fox of Jackson Ohio and Barb Estep of Fremont. Granddaughter Melanie Fox. Oakhill Ohio great grandchildren Kearstyn and Michael and great great grandson "JJ" Oliver. She leaves many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Beverly and Melanie cared for Donnie in her home until she passed. Donna is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Denzil Weiker who she married in 1968. Sisters Mildred Krassow, Berniece Swenty, Beulah Turner, Norma Frey, Ethel Kirsch, and half sister Betty Cherry. Brothers Lloyd Homler, LaMar (skip) Homler and Jim Homler.



Donna belonged to the First Freewill Baptist church in Clyde and was baptized by Pastor Paul Finney assisted by Herbert Butts. Donna was an avid card player and belonged to the Fremont pinochle club. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles, crocheting and she belonged to the Jackson Nascar club. And was a member of the V F W auxiliary.



The family would like to thank the Heartland team of nurses and aids for their care and support. Donations can be sent in Donnies name to Heartland hospice, 907 w State st.



A special thank you goes to the following for their extra help:



Scott Kirsch, Phil and Marge Fairbanks, Dean and Janice Parkins, Jerry and Theresa Turner, Darl Frey, Joe and Theresa Kozak, David and Chery Rose Kearney, Tim and Vanesa Warren and Walter and Jill Newman.



According to her wishes there will be no service's. Burial will take place at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery.









