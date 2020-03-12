|
Donna Jean (Trick) Imler
Fremont - Donna Jean (Trick) Imler passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Fremont, Ohio. She was born on October 22, 1924 to Mildred (Berry) and Sherman Trick. After graduating from Fremont Ross High School in 1943, she was a telephone operator for The Ohio Bell Telephone Company until she retired after more than 40 years, a great source of pride for Donna. She worked there when new seven-digit telephone numbers replaced exchange numbers in Fremont resulting in her close relatives being assigned easy to remember numbers! She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church where she married Norman Imler in 1950. The couple traveled and spent some winters in Florida. Later in life, they downsized from Finefrock Road to Young's mobile home park. Donna enjoyed toy poodles as "children" in addition to doting on her nieces and nephews. After she retired, she worked part-time at Fotomat and volunteered at a local nursing home playing pinochle, the traditional Trick family game, with residents.
Donna and Norm were married until his death in 1997. She later had a long-term relationship with Robert Ruehle who also predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brother, Carl Trick in 2019. She is survived by her youngest brother, Wayne Trick and his wife, Mary Lou of Rockvale, TN as well as nieces and nephews plus numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. with Funeral Services beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jody Rice will officiate and burial will follow at Four Mile House Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials may be made to ProMedica Toledo Hospital or Humane Society of Sandusky County.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020