Donna Jean Swinghammer, 86, formerly of Fremont, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Sedona, Arizona. Donna was born June 24, 1932. She married Jim Swinghammer in 1993 at the Dillion House in Fremont, Ohio. Donna was a long-time church organist and choir director at East Side Presbyterian Church and St. Paul Episcopal Church in Fremont. Donna taught piano lessons for many years. Donna was a 1950 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and is inducted in the Fremont Ross Music Hall of Fame.
Donna is survived by sons, Dennis Smith, Clinton, Tennessee, Steven Smith (Suzanne), Rimrock, Arizona, and Randall Smith, Fremont, Ohio; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and brother, Donald Sheely, Redding, California. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruby Sheely.
A private service will be held in Strawberry, Arizona at a later date.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 10, 2019