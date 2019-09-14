Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Fremont, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Fremont, OH
Donna M. Auen


1940 - 2019
Donna M. Auen Obituary
Donna M. Auen

Fremont - Donna M. Auen, 78, passed away on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 at the Rutherford House. She was born on Sept. 18, 1940 in Erie, PA to Bruce and Bernice (Engle) Mischler. Donna graduated in 1958 from Academy High in Erie, PA. On Dec. 19, 1964 She married Anthony Auen and they shared 41 years of marriage until his passing in 2006.

Surviving are children, James (Sarah) Auen of Fremont; grandchildren, Julie, Kellie of Toledo, Nick of Fremont, and Samuel Zinaich of Homewood; son-in-law, Sam Zinaich of Homewood, IL; and sister, Joyce Hersperger of Erie, PA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; daughter, Susan Zinaich; and siblings, Norma Evans, Linda Rounds, and Roger Mischler.

Donna was a devoted homemaker and mother. She lived in Bettsville & Fremont at Bethany Place and Rutherford House. The family would like to thank them for the wonderful care she received as well as ProMedica Hospice.

Arrangements are being entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Visitation will be held on Sat., Sept. 21, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont where Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. Certified Celebrant Maureen Pump will officiate. Memorials in Donna's name may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to a .

To send an online condolence or to view Donna's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 14, 2019
