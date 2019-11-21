Services
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Donna M. Thompson Obituary
Donna M. Thompson

Fremont - Donna M. Thompson, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 27, 1938 in Sycamore, OH to Clarence and Opal (Heavlin) Thompson.

Donna was a waitress at numerous restaurants in Fremont and retired from Wal-Mart at age seventy-five. Donna attended Grace Community Church and enjoyed baking and sharing her treats with everyone she met along with going to garage sales.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Vickie Willey and brother, Howard Thompson both of Fremont, OH; six grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; the Love of her life, Wesley Howey; son, David Thompson and daughter, Catherine Hall.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.

Services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Forrest Kirchenbauer officiating.

Burial: Bakertown Cemetery

Memorials can be made to the or the Arthritis Association.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
