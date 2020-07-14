Donna Rose (Holzwarth) Lang
Bettsville - Donna Rose (Holzwarth) Lang, 91, of Bettsville, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the emergency room at the Fremont Memorial Hospital.
Donna Rose was born on August 20, 1928, to the late Llewellyn "L.M." and Evelyn (Lambright) Holzwarth. She married Jimmie K. Lang on July 10, 1948 and he preceded her in death on August 6, 1987.
Donna Rose is survived by her three children, Michael Lang of San Francisco, Susan (Stephen) Nighswander of Tiffin, James (Sharon) Lang of Bettsville, nine grandchildren, Brian Young, Alison Lang, Jamie Lang, Travis (Saundra) Lang, Adam Nighswander, Dallas Flores, Christian Flores, Tania Shaw, Mario Sousa, six great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Natashia, Mazie, Rosie, Milo, Cecilia and one great-great-granddaughter, Leilani.
Donna Rose was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Dwight and Raymond Holzwarth.
Donna Rose worked for six years at basic refractories in the shipping department and as a bookkeeper and also worked at the Bettsville School as the treasurer for 24 years and was the treasurer of the Bettsville Recreation Board at the same time. Donna Rose was on the Seneca County Board of Education for 22 years, later changing its name to North Central Ohio Educational Service Center. She was the first women to serve on the Seneca County Board of Education.
Over the years she belonged to, Mothers Club, Zion United Church of Christ Guild, Sunday School Teacher, church consistory, joined the order of Eastern Star-Icedore Chapter #299 in 1961. Donna Rose went thru the chairs and became Worthy Matron in 1966, cub scout den mother, Harrison trail garden club, American Legion Auxiliary, Bettsville Fireman Auxiliary and the Bettsville Exchange club.
Donna Rose loved to travel, when she was 11 years old her family drove to Arizona to see her uncle then onto San Francisco's world exposition. She later traveled to Paris, Geneva, Switzerland, Jamaica, Haiti, London, Hawaii, Germany, Canada and multiple other U.S. states.
Funeral services for Donna Rose will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Bettsville with Pastor Nancy Smith officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday, from 10 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services on Saturday, at Pleasant Union cemetery in Old Fort.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion United Church of Christ in Bettsville, American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association
. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com
.