Dora A. Myers
Castalia - Dora A. Myers, 98, of Castalia, died Monday morning, June 29, 2020, in the Willows at Bellevue.
She was born Jan. 2, 1922, in Castalia, and was a 1940 graduate of Margaretta High School, where she was salutatorian. She was employed by Union Chain, Philco, Waverly Tool, and New Departure, before being a cafeteria assistant at Margaretta for 6 years, and then a teacher's aide for 14 years, retiring in 1987. After retirement, she was a poll worker for 17 years at Bogart School, and for 18 years was a Red Cross Blood Mobile Greeter.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Castalia, the Women of the Church, the Margaretta Country Gals, and the National Honor Society.
Dora is survived by one daughter Amy Myers of Gulf Shores, Alabama; 3 sons Donald "Kathie" Myers of Waterville, OH, Dean "Gypsy" Myers of Washington Court House, OH, and David Myers of Castalia; 4 grandchildren Lauren, Chris, Philip, and Mary; one sister Joan Deering of Ashland, OH; many nieces and nephews, and 2 sisters-in-law Shirley Miller and Dorothy Swedersky.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Myers in 1986; parents Carl and Amelia (Schoewe) Miller; one sister Esther Behnke; and 8 brothers Elmer, Lee, Carl, Paul, Calvin, Quentin, John, and August Miller.
Services for the family will be held Thursday in the Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, Castalia, with Chaplain David Clark officiating. Burial will be in Castalia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 203 S. Washington St., Castalia; Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; or to Margaretta Rescue Squad Fund, 113 South Ave., Castalia, OH 44824.
Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.