Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Frankart-Gooch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Frankart-Gooch


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris E. Frankart-Gooch Obituary
Doris E. Frankart-Gooch

Clyde - Doris E. Frankart-Gooch, 88, formerly of Clyde, more recently of Findlay, died at the Blanchard Valley Hospital on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Doris was born in Bascom on August 22, 1930 to the now deceased Robert and Edna (Estep) Cole. She graduated from Fostoria High School in 1948.

She enjoyed music, but mostly being a mother and being with her family.

On August 4, 2007, she married Robert Gooch. He survives, along with her children, K. Robert Shaffer of Portland, Oregon; James (Jill) Shaffer of Republic and Cindi (Steve) Chasse of Findlay. Three grandchildren Paul Shaffer, Sarah Shaffer and Jason Shaffer along with four great grandchildren also survive.

Mrs. Frankart-Gooch was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Frankart, whom she married on December 26, 1973, he died on May 12, 1997. Also her brothers, Marion Cole; Robert Cole, Forrest Cole and Floyd Cole.

Private services are being held with Mitchell--Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the or the .

Online condolences may be made to www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now