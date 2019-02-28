|
|
Doris E. Frankart-Gooch
Clyde - Doris E. Frankart-Gooch, 88, formerly of Clyde, more recently of Findlay, died at the Blanchard Valley Hospital on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Doris was born in Bascom on August 22, 1930 to the now deceased Robert and Edna (Estep) Cole. She graduated from Fostoria High School in 1948.
She enjoyed music, but mostly being a mother and being with her family.
On August 4, 2007, she married Robert Gooch. He survives, along with her children, K. Robert Shaffer of Portland, Oregon; James (Jill) Shaffer of Republic and Cindi (Steve) Chasse of Findlay. Three grandchildren Paul Shaffer, Sarah Shaffer and Jason Shaffer along with four great grandchildren also survive.
Mrs. Frankart-Gooch was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Frankart, whom she married on December 26, 1973, he died on May 12, 1997. Also her brothers, Marion Cole; Robert Cole, Forrest Cole and Floyd Cole.
Private services are being held with Mitchell--Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the or the .
Online condolences may be made to www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 28, 2019