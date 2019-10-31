|
|
Doris E. Tyson
Helena - Doris E. Tyson, age 88, of Helena, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 23, 1931 in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Raymond & Anna Ruth Gapen. Doris married Donald L. Lyons on November 28, 1950 in Morgantown, West Virgina; he preceded her in death on August 4, 1969. She then married Clarence L. Tyson, Sr. on September 25, 1971; and he preceded her in death on March 20, 1997.
Surviving Doris is her son, David (Lori Harman) Lyons of Wayne; daughter, LuAnne (Randy) Curlis of Helena; grandchildren, Don (Buffy) Lyons of Wayne, Darl Lyons of Wayne, Jason Curlis of St. Mary's; great-granddaughter, Madison Lyons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Anna Ruth; and brother, Charles Gapen.
Doris worked as a Painter at Modine Manufacturing Company in Pemberville for many years, and formerly attended the Wayne United Methodist Church. Among many hobbies, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, taking care of her cat, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her family.
Friends will be received for a Memorial Celebration of Life Service at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church. On-line condolences may be sent to Doris's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019