Doris M. Wiles
Doris M. Wiles

Fremont - Doris M. Wiles, 94, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully at home with her duaghters by her side on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1925 in Fremont, the daughter of Mirl and Bertha (Carnicom) Brooks. She was a 1943 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Doris married John M. Wiles on March 21, 1945 in Fremont and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2009. She worked at Eaton Controls for thirty-four years and retired in 1986.

Doris was the last charter member at Grace Community Church in Fremont which she had attended regularly. She enjoyed her gospel music and especially listening to Guy Penrod. Doris was a self-described "tough old bird" and had a lot of sayings, such as "you're gonna miss me when I'm gone" and Mom you were right.

The family would like to thank Grace Community Church Care Team and Heartland Hospice for their care and support.

Doris is survived by her daughters, Linda (Bob) Taylor, Fremont, OH and Neva (Erv) Howard, Ashland, OH; grandchildren, Rich Taylor, Tom Taylor both of Fremont, OH, Scott (Cheryl) Howard, Columbus, OH, Angela (Andrew) Steinmetz, Lexington, SC; great grandchildren, Adara (Blase) Mancine, Jared Steinmetz and Zachariah Howard. She was a special aunt to local nephew, Tim (Judy) Brooks and niece, Joanie (Wayne) Suter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John M. Wiles; a baby son, Bobby and son, Doug Wiles; brothers, Carl (Esther) Brooks and Durwood (Claudine) Brooks.

Visitation: Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH. Service will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Forrest Kirchenbauer officiating.

The use of face masks is requested while indoors at services. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Burial: Four Mile House Cemetery, Fremont, OH.

Memorials can be made to Grace Community Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
