Doris N. Huston
Doris N. Huston

Elmore, OH - Doris N. Huston, 97 of Elmore, OH died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. She was born December 22, 1922 in Woodville, OH to the late John and Ida Marie (Meyer) Oehmke. On August 8, 1941 she married James Huston who preceded her in death on October 29, 1988. Doris was a cafeteria worker for the Woodmore School System. She held memberships in the Elmore American Legion Auxiliary and the Buckeye Squares.

Survivors include her daughters Barbara (Bill) Avers and Beth (Cliff) Shope both of Elmore; 8 grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; and 9 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, daughter Sharon Moellman, and granddaughter Deborah Orman.

Private Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Stein Hospice . Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmore- Genoa Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or a condolence with the family are asked to visit www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel Elmore Chapel
