|
|
Dorothy Gnepper
Fremont - Dorothy Gnepper, 89, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 at the Rutherford House. She was born June 5, 1930 in Clarksburg, WV to Earl and Blanche (Griffith) Sutton. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Dorothy married George McAfee, Sr. on April 3, 1947 and he preceded her in death on June 29, 1977. She married Charles Edward Gnepper on April 3, 1979 and he preceded her in death August 19, 2014.
Dorothy worked as a seamstress at S.E. Hyman Company for over forty years. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gambling and going to the , Moose, American Legion and Eagles clubs.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Don McAfee, Ron (Nancy) McAfee both of Fremont, OH, Tom (Linda) McAfee, Woodville, OH, George (Ginny) McAfee and Kay Garry, both of Fremont, OH; sister, Betty Dickey, Bull Head, AZ and brother, Jack Sutton, Fremont, OH; fifteen grandchildren and thirty-five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, George McAfee, Sr; second husband, Charles Edward Gnepper; siblings, Ed and Jimmy Sutton and Eva Johnson; granddaughter, Samantha McAfee.
The family would like to thank the Rutherford House and ProMedica Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Dorothy.
Private Services were held for the family.
Burial took place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials can be made to Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital or the Rutherford House.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangement were entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019