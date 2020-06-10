Dorothy June (Planert) Angelone
Genoa - Dorothy June (Planert) Angelone, 88, of Genoa, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Genoa Care Center. She was born the daughter of Walter and Margaret (Falquette) Foster on November 27, 1931 in Fremont, Ohio. June graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1950. She was a homemaker, worked on the family cattle farm, and assisted in the family auction business. When she wasn't tending to her family or the family business, June participated with the Childrens' Conservation League (CCL), was a 4-H supervisor, a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Eagles Auxillary, enjoyed playing cards, and retired from the Eagles Re-Ac. She married Lyle Planert on February 3, 1951 and he preceded her in death in August 1978. She later married Joseph Angelone on December 26, 1981 and he also preceded her in death in 1994.
Left to cherish her memory are her children and step-children; Brig Gen Michael (Melissa) Planert, USAF (ret) of Burke, VA, Kevin (Patricia) Planert of Gibsonburg, OH, Jody (Jonathan) Keller of Woodville, OH, Joseph Angelone of Gibsonburg, OH, Cynthia (David) Wellington of Fremont, OH, 6 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, 10 step great-grandchildren, and 2 step great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, first husband, Lyle, and second husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Munson, niece, Kimberly Munson, granddaughter, Savannah Wilson, step-granddaughter, Shannon Wellington, and step-daughter-in-law, Judith Angelone.
Graveside services will be held privately for the family at Washington Chapel Cemetery, but family and friends not attending are welcome to watch the Livestream Service on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the funeral home's website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 S. Brentwood Drive, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431, or the Gibsonburg Public Library, 100 North Webster Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431.
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431, has had the honor of providing services to the Angelone family.
To watch June's Livestream Service or her Tribute Video, please visit www.hermanfh.com
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.