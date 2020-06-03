Dorothy Little
1937 - 2020
Dorothy Little

Gibsonburg - Dorothy J. Little, 82, of Gibsonburg, passed away in the afternoon of May 30, 2020. Born on November 3, 1937, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Wurzel) Wasserman.

She graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1955, and on April 27, 1957, Dorothy married Leal Little. They shared 29 years of marriage together until his passing in 1986.

A loving mother and grandmother, Dorothy enjoyed spending her time with her family. She appreciated nature, and loved watching her favorite gameshows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Dorothy was a member of the Eagles and Moose clubs of Fremont, and a life member of the Green Springs VFW.

Surviving are her children, Beth (Dave) Matson of Wayne, OH, Rebecca (Paul) Egbert of Gibsonburg, Timothy (Susan) Little of Fremont, and Thad (Ann) Little of Lima; siblings, Nancy Beatty of Fremont, Patricia Hoffman of Gahanna, OH, and Daniel (Pat) Wasserman of Fremont; 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leal; and siblings Jean Van Ness and Joseph Wasserman.

A private graveside service will be held on June 5 at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont. For those of you who cannot be there in person, livestreaming will be available on our website on the day of the service.

Herman - Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg has the honor of serving Dorothy's family. Those planning on expressing sympathy can do so by donating to Heartland Hospice. If you would like us to add your name to the family's online register you may call us at 419-637-2026




Published in News-Messenger on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
