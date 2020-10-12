Dorothy May (Zilles) Lamalie



Lakewood Ranch, FL - Dorothy May (Zilles) Lamalie, 87, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, passed away on October 10, 2020. Dorothy was born in Riley Township, Sandusky County, OH, the daughter of George and Hattie (Zweily) Zilles (both deceased). She was a 1951 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. Dorothy married Robert Lamalie (of Fremont, OH) in 1953 at Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont, OH. They moved from Ohio to Florida in 1971.



In addition to Bob, her husband of 67 years, Dorothy is survived by daughters Debbie and her husband David Allen of Winter Garden, FL, Dawn Butler of Bradenton, FL and Elaine Walker, of Leesburg, VA. Dorothy is survived by siblings Joyce Smith, Paul Zilles, Robert Zilles and his wife Lil, all living in Fremont, OH, and Len Zilles and his wife Mickey, living in Altamonte Springs, FL. Sister Norma Jean and her husband Calvin Gahn are both deceased.



Dorothy was a proud grandmother to Mark Allen and wife, Kat, of Toronto, Canada, Catherine (Allen) and husband Zul Zulkifli, Ocoee FL, Kevin (Allen) Photos and wife Corinna, of Castle Rock CO, Becca Allen of Lake Tahoe NV, Ellie (Allen) Spencer of Glendale Heights, IL, Devin Walker, Mont Vernon, NH, Shannon Walker, New York City, NY and Derek Walker, New York City, NY. Dorothy was also a proud grandmother of great grandchildren Marylin Allen, Sofia Zulkifli, Caleb Spencer, Courtney Spencer, Jacob Zulkifli and Cole Keeley.



Dorothy dearly loved and was cherished by her husband, daughters, family and friends. She will be greatly missed.









