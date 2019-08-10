|
Douglas I Myers
Fremont - Douglas I Myers, age 74, passed away Sunday, August 4th, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born December 8, 1945 to John Michael Myers and Helen Oversole Myers. He enjoyed a beer with his friends, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren and Nascar and conversations with his sister.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Arleta Sears Myers, sister Audrey Faye Oates, Winchester, Va, son Toby Myers of Sachse, Tx, stepson Michael Sears of Fremont, Oh, grandchildren Courtney Myers, Tanner Myers, Parker Myers, Maycee Myers all in Texas and step grandson Justin Kwiatkowski of Fremont. Great Grandchildren Colby Myers, Abel Myers and Elena Myers all of Texas and Gambit Kwiatkowski of Fremont. Also, good friends Tanya Wilhelm, Denny Hofstetter and John Broski. To his friends he was Doug-Bug.
There will be a service at later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family is requested.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 10, 2019