Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
E. Ronnie Hall

E. Ronnie Hall Obituary
E. Ronnie Hall

Clyde - E. Ronnie Hall, 72, died at his home in Clyde, on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Ronnie was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on June 5, 1947 to Raymond Cecil and Verlie (Jones) Hall.

He was a 1965 graduate of the former York High School. Then served in the US Army as an MP from 1966-1968.

Mr. Hall retired from Whirlpool in 2007.

Ronnie was a member of the Clyde , Eagles and Moose. He loved to be outside, fishing, golfing and building. He designed and built their home.

On July 10,, 2004, he married Teresa Snyder. She survives, as does his daughter, Dawn (Jerry) Counts of Clyde. and four granddaughters, Kirsten Sandwisch; Megan Albright; Jenna Distel and Audrey Distel. One sister Vonnie (Carl) Maines of Clyde and one brother, Lester (Sue) Hall of Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Hall and sister, Kim Hall-Barrett.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4-6:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home with military rites at McPherson Cemetery to follow.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
