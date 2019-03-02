Services
Groff Funeral Homes
1607 E. Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-3632
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Groff Funeral Homes
1607 E. Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
428 Tiffin Ave.
Sandusky, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Eugene Wetzel


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl Eugene Wetzel

Sandusky - July 31, 1932 - February 27, 2019

Earl Eugene Wetzel, 86, residing in Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center.

Earl was born on July 31, 1932 in Fremont, OH to the late Truman E. and Edna (Amos) Wetzel.

Earl was a Veteran of the Air Force who proudly served his country from 1950 to 1954 and then joined the National Guard from 1954 to 1963. He retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T after over 30 years of service. Earl was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion and did volunteer work for Back to the Wild, the Erie County Senior Center, Erie Metroparks and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. In his spare time, he enjoyed Monitoring the Eagles Program of the State of Ohio, camping, spending time outdoors, constructing model airplanes and spending time with his family.

Earl is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Rospert) Wetzel. He is also survived by his son, Steven (Mindy) Wetzel and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws.

In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Baker; brothers, Calvin, Don, and Robert Wetzel, and infant brother, Franklin.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. Father Matt Frisbee will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky with military honors.

Those wishing to contribute to Earl's memory may do so to Back to the Wild, PO 423, 4504 Bardshar Rd., Castalia, OH 44824, or to the Telecom Pioneers, c/o Maggie Hensley, 1806 Lakeview Dr., Whitehouse, OH 43571 - please put memo - In Memory of Earl Wetzel.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now