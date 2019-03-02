|
|
Earl Eugene Wetzel
Sandusky - July 31, 1932 - February 27, 2019
Earl Eugene Wetzel, 86, residing in Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Earl was born on July 31, 1932 in Fremont, OH to the late Truman E. and Edna (Amos) Wetzel.
Earl was a Veteran of the Air Force who proudly served his country from 1950 to 1954 and then joined the National Guard from 1954 to 1963. He retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T after over 30 years of service. Earl was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion and did volunteer work for Back to the Wild, the Erie County Senior Center, Erie Metroparks and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. In his spare time, he enjoyed Monitoring the Eagles Program of the State of Ohio, camping, spending time outdoors, constructing model airplanes and spending time with his family.
Earl is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Rospert) Wetzel. He is also survived by his son, Steven (Mindy) Wetzel and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws.
In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Baker; brothers, Calvin, Don, and Robert Wetzel, and infant brother, Franklin.
Friends may call on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. Father Matt Frisbee will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky with military honors.
Those wishing to contribute to Earl's memory may do so to Back to the Wild, PO 423, 4504 Bardshar Rd., Castalia, OH 44824, or to the Telecom Pioneers, c/o Maggie Hensley, 1806 Lakeview Dr., Whitehouse, OH 43571 - please put memo - In Memory of Earl Wetzel.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 2, 2019