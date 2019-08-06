|
|
Earllene D. Wyss
FREMONT - Earllene D. Wyss, 84, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born October 9, 1934 in Shelby, OH, the daughter of Forrest and Eva (Newman) McCumber.
Earllene married the love of her life, William "Butch" Henry Wyss on October 24, 1953 in Port Clinton, OH and he preceded her in death on May 26, 2014. She was a plastics operator at Quikkut in Fremont for many years until the plant closed.
Earllene was a member of the Fremont Ladies of the Moose and Eagles. She enjoyed going on many trips with her husband, going to the movies and casinos, bingo, bus trips and spending time with her family and all her good friends. She was an amazing woman. She never said anything bad about anyone.
Earllene is survived by her sons, Mark (Diane) Wyss and Jeff Wyss both of Fremont; grandchildren, Michelle Wyss, Texas, Kimmy Wyss, Tiffin, Kevin Wyss, Fremont and Jennie (Jeremy) Liebelt, Parker, CO; five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of sixty years, William "Butch" Henry Wyss; son, Bill Wyss; siblings, Dorothy Till, Bob McCumber, Stan McCumber and Marcia Danko.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fremont, with Deacon Tom Ackerman officiating.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 6, 2019