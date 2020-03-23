|
Edna G. Smith
Edna G. Smith, 102, of Fremont, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, OH. She was born August 3, 1917 in Bettsville, the daughter of John and Grace (Barr) Fravel. On February 20, 1938 she married Homer B. Smith, he preceded her in death on July 19, 2001. Edna worked for Sears Corp.
She was a true farm girl, she enjoyed canning, needlepoint, sewing, cooking; her specialty, Turkey Tarrapin and baking Banana Cream Pies. In later years she enjoyed puzzles.
Surviving are her children: Diane (Jerry) Smith of Phoenix, AZ; Dennis (Janice) Smith of Fremont, OH and Dean (Sue) Smith of Fostoria, OH; 6 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; Millie, Coreen, Virginia and Nelson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jill Badik and Good Shepherd Home for their exceptional care.
All services will be private. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery Fremont, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave., Fostoria, OH.
Hanneman- Chudzinski- Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, is honored to serve Edna's family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020