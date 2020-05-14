Services
Edna M. Slane


1950 - 2020
Edna M. Slane Obituary
Edna M. Slane

FREMONT - Edna M. (Strausbaugh) Slane, 69, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mercy Tiffin Hospital. She was born October 16, 1950 in Fremont, OH to Sheldon and Mary Elizabeth (Longberry) Strausbaugh. She was a 1968 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Edna married Clarence "Butch" Slane and he survives. She was a manager at Ryan's Restaurants for many years. Edna enjoyed playing games, animals and the outdoors. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Edna is survived by her husband, Clarence "Butch" Slane, Tiffin, OH; children, Nanette Thompson and Brian Slane; adopted daughter/granddaughter, Sandy Slane; grandchildren, Amber (Cobie) Preston, Kali (Addam) Casey, Darcy (Jimmy) Haynes, Brandy (John) White and Levi Shortridge; greatgrandchildren, Davien, Connor, Chloe, David, Bentley, Hennessy and Harmony; sisters, Linda Strausbaugh and Betty (Joe) Spitler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, George Hoppe; sister, Mary Ann Ottney; brother, Russell "Genie" Strausbaugh and granddaughter, Breeanna Slane.

A memorial will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 14 to May 16, 2020
