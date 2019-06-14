Edna O. Giesler



Elmore - Edna O. Giesler, 97, of Elmore, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, Ohio. She was born in Gibsonburg, Ohio on September 1, 1921, a daughter of the late Charles J.B. & Pearl I. (Fritz) Ameling.



Edna was a long time member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore, where she was active on the funeral luncheon committee. She was employed by the U.S. Postal Service at the Elmore Post Office for 12 years. Edna enjoyed gardening and sewing, but especially loved taking "sister trips" with her girls to celebrate many different occasions.



On November 1, 1941, Edna married Alton C. Giesler, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 1985. Edna is survived by her daughters, Lois (Bill) Dischinger, Marietta, GA, Joyce Bruntz, Elmore, Marilyn (Wayne) Behm, Martin, OH, Marlene (Richard) Beck, Mogadore, OH, Kay (Mark) Kroeger, Elmore, and Barb (William) Schwartz, Lindsey, OH; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildrne, 4 great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Norman Ameling, Florida. Edna was preceded in death by brothers, Robert (Mildred) Ameling, Paul (Viola) Ameling, Harold (Phyllis) Ameling, a sister, Betty (Harry) Younker, son-in-law, Bernard Bruntz, and sister-in-law, Lillian Ameling.



Family and friends are invited to call from 2-8 P.M. Friday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 West State Route 51. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 448 Rice St., Elmore. Pastor Margaret Mills will officiate, and interment will follow at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. John's Church or Riverview Auxiliary. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News-Messenger on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary