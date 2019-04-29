Edward "Ed" Raymond Streacker



Fremont - Edward "Ed" Raymond Streacker, 79, of Fremont passed peacefully Saturday morning April 27, 2019 at Elmwood Communities in Fremont surrounded by his family.



Ed was born August 31, 1939 in Willoughby, Ohio to the late Anthony H. and Victoria M. (Droesch) Streacker. He was the youngest of five brothers, and always liked to say that "each one of them had a sister". He graduated from Tiffin Calvert High School in 1957 and eventually joined his Father & brothers as they founded Streacker Tractor Sales, Inc. in 1945. They grew this business into the model of what equipment dealerships would become throughout North America. They were one of the first multi-location dealerships and pioneered the equipment rental business.



He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Mary Ann, for 56 years, and an awesome father who taught his three sons the skills needed to not only fulfill the lives of their own families, but to also have a profound impact on the lives of others.



Ed was a trusted friend and advisor to so many in agriculture, construction, along with municipal and State governments. He was well known for his keen listening ear. Countless solutions were found in his office at the tractor dealership on the Northeast corner of Fremont.



He was a skilled craftsman who never turned away the opportunity to help with a project. In 1965 he began the construction of what would become the family cottage, and the 2nd love of his life, on the North Shore of McGregor Bay in Ontario, Canada. This will remain a lasting legacy for his grandchildren & generations to come.



Ed was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, past President of the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce Ag Society, and a quiet community philanthropist. Ed was generous not only with time, but with his talents and treasures as well. He was selected The Sandusky County Ag Businessman of the year. Ed was Chairman of the Fremont Octoberfest, Member of Fremont St. Joseph Church, where he served on the parish finance council, and sang in the choir. Ed was a Gonya-Hull Game Feed Volunteer of the year, member of the McGregor Bay Association, Georgian Bay Association, St. Christopher's Church of McGregor Bay, The United Equipment Dealers Association, and the North American Equipment Dealers Association.



Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his three Sons: Jeff (Deb), Greg (Jennifer), and Brian (Bridgett) all of Fremont, grandchildren; Natasha, Jake, Alison, Nick, Mallory, Haleigh, Chase, Lucas, Logan, and Hadley, great-grandchildren; Alessandra and Peyton, and brother, Jim (Eleanor) of Tiffin.



In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chesna, brothers; Herbert Streacker, Earl Streacker, Paul Streacker, and Sister, Rita Hammer.



Ed's family would like to thank the staff of Elmwood of Fremont, Tiffin Mercy Hospital & Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of our husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather!



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , , and for our Canadian Friends, St. Christopher's Anglican Church - McGregor Bay, Ont. Canada.



Visitation will take place Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a vigil service beginning at 7:30 pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. A Mass of Resurrection will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Rev. Michael Zacharias will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com. Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary