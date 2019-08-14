|
|
Edward Schauder
Bellevue - Edward Schauder, age 89 of Bellevue, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. Edward was born July 8, 1930 in Tiffin the son of the late Louis M. Schauder and Bess Naomi (Fisher) Schauder.
Edward was a manager at the A&P stores in Bellevue and Sandusky for 25 years and later worked for American Tobacco. He was a talented artist painting in oil's, watercolors, and pastels. He was a member of the Art 106 Artist Guild, Tiffin Art Guild, Immaculate Conception Church, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Ann (Schauder) Cox and his favorite son-in-law, Ray A. Cox, of Bellevue; grandchildren: Dezzie (Michael) Rockford of Norwalk, and Tera (Matthew Schaar) Cox of Fenton, MI; great-grandchild, Cian Edward Rockford; brother, Charles Schauder of Fremont; and sister, Norma Rippenoff of Miller City, OH.
In addition to his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn (Ryder) Schauder, whom passed away March 18, 1989, they married September 5, 1954 in Perrysburg; and sisters: Miriam Roof and Margaret Patterson.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St, Bellevue, OH 44811.
Memorial donations may be made in Edward's honor to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH, 44870, or the Bellevue Public Library, 224 E. Main St, Bellevue, OH 44811.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 14, 2019