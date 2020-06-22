Edwin J. Massery
Fremont - Edwin J. Massery, 94, of Fremont, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center in Fremont. He was born on August 9, 1925 in Grennect, PA to Clarence and Rose (Ardiana) Massery. Edwin proudly served in the 18th Infantry Regiment of the United States Army during the Normandy invasion in WWII. He was awarded a Purple Heart Medal and received an honorable on January 4, 1946. On June 4th, 1948 he graduated from Duquesne University with a B.S. in business administration. Edwin went on to work as a controller for Kelsey Hayes in Pittsburg, PA, Romulus, MI, and Fremont, OH until retiring when he was 65 years old. He married Jane L. Busch on July 12, 1952 in Pittsburg, PA, and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2015. Edwin was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons; Chris Massery of Fremont, OH, James Massery of Mansfield OH, and brothers; Jennings Massery of Ripon, WI, Clarence, Jr. (Natalie) Massery of Belle Vernon, PA.
In addition to his parents, and wife, Jane Massery, he is preceded in death by his sister, Delores Williams and brother, Russell Massery.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio. Rev. Matt Wahlgren will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the VFW and American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to donor's choice,
Published in News-Messenger on Jun. 22, 2020.