Eileen K. Rogers
Lindsey - Eileen K. Rogers, of Lindsey, was born on July 22, 1933 to Carl and Lucy (Bloker) Beeker in Fremont, Ohio. Following the passing of her father, she was raised by her mom, Lucy, and step-father, Robert Smith outside of Lindsey, Ohio. Eileen passed away at Elmwood Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing of Fremont on August 22, 2020. She graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1951, and married the love of her life, Karl Rogers, on November 4, 1951. He preceded her in passing in 2018. They shared 66 years of marriage.
Eileen loved her family and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a life-long member of Lindsey Trinity United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, served as the church secretary, and the church recorder. She worked for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and was the Post Master of Lindsey Post Office. Eileen also enjoyed her time being part of the BEARS Reading Program with the Washington Elementary students.
She is survived by daughters: Sharon Neifer, Karen (Stephen) Oberst all of Lindsey, OH. granddaughters: Rebecca (Jacob) Noftz of Leesburg, IN, Kathryn (Tyler) Harriman of Plain City, OH; great-grandchildren: Elijah and Lucy Harriman, Eleanor, Beatrice, and Caleb Noftz; and sister-in-law: Nancy Rogers of Green Valley, AZ.
Eileen was also preceded by her parents and step-father; stepsisters: Claribel and Margaret Smith, and stepbrother: Vernell Smith.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elmwood for the wonderful care they gave to Eileen and her family during her stay at their facility. Her earthly body was donated to UTMC.
According to her wishes, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at Lindsey Trinity United Methodist Church, 231 S. Maple Street, Lindsey, OH, 43442, where masks and social distancing will be required. The service will take place on Sunday, August 30th at 2:00 pm and will be officiated by Pastor Travis Montgomery. To access the service on the Lindsey Trinity Facebook page use https://boxcast.tv/view/eileen-rogers-funeral-fds6y6kor8sqg29o7ey6
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lindsey Trinity United Methodist Church or Elmwood Communities Reminiscence Neighborhood c/o Amanda Luhring, 1545 Fangboner Road, Fremont, OH, 43420.
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420, has had the honor of assisting the Rogers family during this difficult time.
