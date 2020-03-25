|
Eilene Rose Perry
March 21, 1926 - March 14, 2020
Eilene passed away in Bradenton, Florida while spending the winter there. She was born to Arthur Krueger and Elsie (Eisenhour) Krueger in Townsend Twp.
She was a graduate of Margaretta High School and married Tom Perry on September 30th, 1945. They lived at their home in rural Riley Twp for 54 years before his passing in 1998, raising four children.
Eighteen years after her high school graduation, Eilene enrolled in college at Bowling Green State University, obtaining a BA in education. Many times she earned better grades than her children, which she occasionally pointed out to them. She fulfilled a lifetime dream of becoming a teacher by teaching first and third grade in the Fremont City School System for 25 years.
After her retirement, she was a volunteer at Golden Threads in Fremont. One of her joys in life was being a guide at the Hayes Presidential Center for over 15 years. She was an early member and devotee of the Elder College at Terra Community College.
Eilene was an active member of the Clyde Methodist Church for over 60 years.
She leaves a son Kris (Cathy) of Bradenton, FL, Jeff of Clyde and Brad (Lynn) of Omaha, NE and two grandchildren, Ben (Ava) Perry, and Adrienne (Pat) Fay. Three great grandchildren, Maura Fay, Clare Fay and Armaity Perry.
Eilene is also survived by her sisters, Alice Steed, Medina, OH and Viola Ziegler, Bellevue, OH.
Daughter Ginger preceded her in death.
A memorial service for Eilene will be at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to Hayes Presidential Center and the Terra State Foundation scholarship fund.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020