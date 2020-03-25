Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Resources
More Obituaries for Eilene Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eilene Rose Perry


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eilene Rose Perry Obituary
Eilene Rose Perry

March 21, 1926 - March 14, 2020

Eilene passed away in Bradenton, Florida while spending the winter there. She was born to Arthur Krueger and Elsie (Eisenhour) Krueger in Townsend Twp.

She was a graduate of Margaretta High School and married Tom Perry on September 30th, 1945. They lived at their home in rural Riley Twp for 54 years before his passing in 1998, raising four children.

Eighteen years after her high school graduation, Eilene enrolled in college at Bowling Green State University, obtaining a BA in education. Many times she earned better grades than her children, which she occasionally pointed out to them. She fulfilled a lifetime dream of becoming a teacher by teaching first and third grade in the Fremont City School System for 25 years.

After her retirement, she was a volunteer at Golden Threads in Fremont. One of her joys in life was being a guide at the Hayes Presidential Center for over 15 years. She was an early member and devotee of the Elder College at Terra Community College.

Eilene was an active member of the Clyde Methodist Church for over 60 years.

She leaves a son Kris (Cathy) of Bradenton, FL, Jeff of Clyde and Brad (Lynn) of Omaha, NE and two grandchildren, Ben (Ava) Perry, and Adrienne (Pat) Fay. Three great grandchildren, Maura Fay, Clare Fay and Armaity Perry.

Eilene is also survived by her sisters, Alice Steed, Medina, OH and Viola Ziegler, Bellevue, OH.

Daughter Ginger preceded her in death.

A memorial service for Eilene will be at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to Hayes Presidential Center and the Terra State Foundation scholarship fund.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -