Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
Port Clinton - With her family at her side, Eleanor Greear, 84, departed to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 12 2019. She was born in Mc Andrews, Kentucky on December 19, 1934 to the late Leonard C. and Essie M. (Jenkins) May. She married William H. Greear on April 25 1992.

Eleanor attended and graduated Belfry High School, class of 1952. In 1953 Eleanor enlisted in the U.S. Navy at Bainbridge, Maryland. She served as a Teleman Petty Officer 3rd Class during the Korean War where she worked as a decoder until 1955. Eleanor worked as the school secretary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fremont, Ohio. Afterwards, she was an employee of Clauss Cutlery for 22 years until she retired in 1996. She was a very active member of her church, volunteering her time serving as a bookkeeper for the Port Clinton Baptist Church for many years. Eleanor was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and being with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her brother William May; sister Juanita Rosinski; son, Billy Greear; and grandson, James Farkas. She is survived by her husband, William H. Greear; Sister, Mary Jane Hartman; Sons, Steven (Karen) Bennett, Jerry (Susan) Greear; Daughters, Tanya (Mike) Ward, Donna (Mark) Needham and Kimberly (Thomas) Snyder. She was a proud and wonderful grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home in Port Clinton on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 between 2 - 4 p.m. and 6- 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Lane, Sandusky Ohio 44870.

To express online condolences, please visit: www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on May 15, 2019
