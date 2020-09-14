Elizabeth "Lisa" A. Lonsway
Fremont - Elizabeth "Lisa" A. Lonsway, 50, of Fremont, OH passed away with her family by her side, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born December 8, 1969 in Sandusky, OH to Bruce E. Wright and Gloria J. Ross. She was a 1988 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Lisa married Robert T. Lonsway on September 21, 1996 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and attended Sacred Heart Church. Lisa enjoyed dancing, music, movies, playing cards, cross stitching, stamp collecting, Garfield, Precious Moments and Lizzies. She was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan.
Lisa is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, Robert T. Lonsway; mother, Gloria J. Ross; brother, Andrew E. (Ann) Wright; sister, Tianna L. Wright all of Fremont, OH; stepsister, Kaylie J. Wright, Florida; eighteen nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce E. Wright; grandparents, Gloria Brackney, Charles Ross, Kathryn and William "Ed" Wright.
Visitation: Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Private services will be held for the family.
Memorials: Children's Cancer Research Fund