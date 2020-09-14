1/1
Elizabeth A. "Lisa" Lonsway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Lisa" A. Lonsway

Fremont - Elizabeth "Lisa" A. Lonsway, 50, of Fremont, OH passed away with her family by her side, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born December 8, 1969 in Sandusky, OH to Bruce E. Wright and Gloria J. Ross. She was a 1988 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Lisa married Robert T. Lonsway on September 21, 1996 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and attended Sacred Heart Church. Lisa enjoyed dancing, music, movies, playing cards, cross stitching, stamp collecting, Garfield, Precious Moments and Lizzies. She was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan.

Lisa is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, Robert T. Lonsway; mother, Gloria J. Ross; brother, Andrew E. (Ann) Wright; sister, Tianna L. Wright all of Fremont, OH; stepsister, Kaylie J. Wright, Florida; eighteen nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce E. Wright; grandparents, Gloria Brackney, Charles Ross, Kathryn and William "Ed" Wright.

Visitation: Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Private services will be held for the family.

Memorials: Children's Cancer Research Fund




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your families loss. God be with you all through this difficult time.
Peggy Shulaw
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved