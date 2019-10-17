Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Haeusser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Hauser) Haeusser

Elizabeth (Hauser) Haeusser Obituary
Elizabeth (Hauser) Haeusser

Fremont - Elizabeth (Hauser) Haeusser, 98, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Elmwood, Fremont. She was born in Fickodish, Yugoslavia on August 19, 1921 to Phillip and Elizabeth (Eng) Hauser. On December 14, 1946 Elizabeth married Leonard Haeusser.

Surviving are her sons, Guenther (Barbara) Haeusser and Gerhard Haeusser all of Fremont; grandchildren, Guenther (Deann) Haeusser, Jr., Erika Haeusser, and Joshua (Sarah) Haeusser; and great-grandchildren, Garrett, Derek, Cali and Nora Haeusser.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Leonard who passed on March 7, 1996; and sister, Christine (Stephen) Meder.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services where Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Elder Dennis Bork will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, Elmwood of Fremont or Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Fremont.

To express an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
