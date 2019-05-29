Elizabeth J. (Pore) Smith Whitcomb



Fremont - Elizabeth J. "Bette" (Pore) Smith Whitcomb, 86, of Fremont, passed away May 25, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing in Fremont, Ohio. She was born the daughter of Rudolph and Ruth (Brown) Pore on February 5, 1933 in New Stark, Ohio. Bette married her first husband, Dean A. Smith, and later her second husband, Woodruff "Woody" R. Whitcomb. She worked for Garwood Industries in Findlay for 10 years, and then moved to Fremont, where she worked as a Personnel Supervisor for Moore Business Forms for 22 years. After her retirement in 1988, she moved to Sun City Center where she lived until finally settling in Fremont in 2003. Bette loved to give to others. She volunteered her time reading to the children at Stamm Elementary with her dog, and volunteered at the American Red Cross. She was also a member of Hayes United Methodist Church.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Cynthia (Norbert) Bliss of Elmore, OH, grandchildren; Dean (Kristen) Bliss, Betsy (Bryan) Moreland, great-grandchildren; Brandon and Brent Bliss, Presley and Bryce Moreland, and sister, Dorothy Leiber, of Bluffton, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Dean Smith, second husband, Woodruff Whitcomb, brothers, John and Gene Pore.



Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch, Fremont, OH, 43420. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Rev. Jennifer Miller will be officiating. Following services, family and friends will meet for burial at Memory Gardens, 18003 State Route 12, Arcadia, OH, 44804.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, or to the Activities Center at Elmwood Skilled Nursing in Fremont.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com. Published in the News-Messenger on May 29, 2019