Oak Harbor - Elizabeth Jean Ling, 80, of Oak Harbor, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Elmwood Nursing Home, Fremont, following a lengthy battle with Carcinoid Syndrome and Neuroendocrine Tumors. Betty was born on August 29, 1938 in Graytown, the daughter of Anna (Rollheiser) and Theodore Kaiser. On November 21, 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, William N. Ling, who preceded her in death on February 16, 1997. Together they raised six children. Betty was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor and had been their organist for many years. She was a teacher, beginning in 1973 at St. Joseph Central Catholic School, Fremont. In 1977 she began teaching at RC Waters Elementary School retiring in 2001.



Betty truly enjoyed teaching and was a lifelong learner. She traveled the world with her husband, enjoying numerous trips with friends as well. Betty belonged to a local garden club and enjoyed giving tours of her flower gardens, as well as sharing plants with anyone who asked. After her retirement she began taking painting classes and soon mastered that too. She was also a member of the Port Clinton Artist Club. She was a Life Member of the Riverview Nursing Home Auxiliary where she played the piano for birthday parties and managed the gift shop. Her greatest love was her family. Betty was a 4-H advisor and helped with countless 4-H projects, worked behind the scenes at numerous horse shows, and made many show outfits for her daughters. Betty attended every event she could for her grandchildren.



Betty is survived by her children: Pamela (Alan) McKean, Christine (Jeffrey) Opelt, Michelle (Jeffrey) Stawiarski, Stephanie Williams, Patrick (Cindy) Ling and Lisa (James) Recker; grandchildren: Tyler (Megan) McKean, Katherine McKean, Allison (Matthew) Eaglen, Aaron (Janelle) Opelt, Sarah (Paul) Davis, Timothy (Mary) Williams, Jessica (Arnaud) Hild, William Ling, Suzanne Ling, Madeline Recker and Michael Recker; great grandchildren: Murphy McKean, Lakelyn and Ainsley Eaglen, Brooks and Lyle Opelt, Harper Davis, Ava and Emerson Williams; sister-in-law, Rosemary Eversole. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Terrence Kaiser, and brother-in-law, Willard Eversole.



Funeral Mass will be conducted, 11:00am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 N. Church St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Visitation will be 2-4pm and 6-8pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington St, Port Clinton, OH 43452 and visitation one hour prior to mass in the church. Interment will be in Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery. A luncheon and garden tour will follow at Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River South Rd, Elmore, OH 43416. Betty loved flowers, but if you choose to make a memorial contribution, please direct them to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Spring was always her favorite time of year, and she especially loved Easter. This year, she will be spending Easter in Heaven. Condolences may be shared with Betty's family at walkerfuneralhomes.com Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary